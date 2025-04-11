Cooler today but warming through the weekend

Waking up this morning we are back into the 30s for some but overall right around 40 degrees.
Any lingering rain from overnight has moved out for the morning hours.
We stay mostly cloudy today with temperatures going from 40 degrees to 50 degrees for a high.
We stay dry for the weekend but seeing highs in the mid-50s for Saturday and low 60s for Sunday. The average high for this time of the year is 63 degrees.
Monday is our next chance for showers and storms and the only day that we look to be above average for the foreseeable future.
THIS MORNING
Small shower chance
Overcast
Low: 40
TODAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cool
High: 50
TONIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Colder
Low: 39
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 55
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
