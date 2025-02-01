Cooler today but warm air moves right back in

What a way to wrap up January. After a bitter cold first few weeks of the month we wrapped up the month with 4 days well above average, including a 60° day yesterday. For the month, we were 6.5° below average as a whole.
Starting off February today we are back to around average. We start off a tad chilly in the 30s and with mostly sunny skies we see temperatures top out in the low 40s.
We are back down to 30s tonight but warmer tomorrow as temps jump into the upper 50s for most.
The work week stays warm and dry to start. Another 60° day is possible on Monday. Our next chance for rain looks to be Wednesday.
TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 42
TONIGHT
Becoming mostly cloudy
Low: 32
SUNDAY
Mostly to partly cloudy
Pleasant temperatures
High: 58
