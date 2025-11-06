Cooler Thursday forecast, then when rain arrives on Friday

After a high of 69 degrees on Wednesday, you are going to notice that it isn't as warm today. Winds ushered in cooler air, getting us back to normal for this time of year.
Temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. Winds are much lighter this morning as well. We'll warm to 55 by noon and then to 58 by 4 p.m. These are average temperatures for early November.
An area of low pressure will move through our region on Friday and this is going to bring in showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will be isolated during the morning rush, so this hopefully limits the traffic impacts as we start the day. Rain will move in after 10 a.m. for most and turn scattered for the afternoon hours. By 4 p.m., the majority of our rain activity will be east of I-71 and that's when we could also see a few isolated strong to severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has included a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow, erring toward our eastern counties. This is would be due to a damaging wind threat. Showers and isolated storms should exit our area by 8 p.m.
Saturday's forecast is still mild behind the system. We'll see highs in the mid to low 60s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky.
But the big cool down is happening starting Sunday. A stronger area of low pressure will bring a cold front through our area early Sunday morning. This will lead to falling temperatures during the day and the potential for a light, wintry mix at times. When it comes to temperatures, be prepared for a winter-like feeling. Temperatures will sit in the mid to low 40s for most of the day, but wind chills will be in the mid 30s.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 37
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Milder
Low: 44
FRIDAY
Overcast, warmer
Rain likely
High: 64
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 45
