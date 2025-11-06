Cooler Thursday forecast, then when rain arrives on Friday

After a high of 69 degrees on Wednesday, you are going to notice that it isn't as warm today. Winds ushered in cooler air, getting us back to normal for this time of year.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. Winds are much lighter this morning as well. We'll warm to 55 by noon and then to 58 by 4 p.m. These are average temperatures for early November.

An area of low pressure will move through our region on Friday and this is going to bring in showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will be isolated during the morning rush, so this hopefully limits the traffic impacts as we start the day. Rain will move in after 10 a.m. for most and turn scattered for the afternoon hours. By 4 p.m., the majority of our rain activity will be east of I-71 and that's when we could also see a few isolated strong to severe storms.

WCPO Rain potential by late Friday morning

WCPO Showers by 3 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has included a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow, erring toward our eastern counties. This is would be due to a damaging wind threat. Showers and isolated storms should exit our area by 8 p.m.

WCPO SPC Outlook Friday

Saturday's forecast is still mild behind the system. We'll see highs in the mid to low 60s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky.

But the big cool down is happening starting Sunday. A stronger area of low pressure will bring a cold front through our area early Sunday morning. This will lead to falling temperatures during the day and the potential for a light, wintry mix at times. When it comes to temperatures, be prepared for a winter-like feeling. Temperatures will sit in the mid to low 40s for most of the day, but wind chills will be in the mid 30s.

WCPO Wintry mix chance on Sunday

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Milder

Low: 44

FRIDAY

Overcast, warmer

Rain likely

High: 64

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 45

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========