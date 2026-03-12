Cooler Thursday forecast and then back to windy weather Friday

It's noticeably cooler in the Tri-State but thankfully we don't have to worry about rain today.

Temperatures start in the low 30s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. The sky will turn mostly sunny this afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 40s. While it's more than 20 degrees colder than the last two days, it is closer to average for this time of year. Normally highs would average around 52 degrees by mid-March.

The sky will turn mostly cloudy tonight as a weak system passes to our north. We might see a few sprinkles as we head out the door on Friday, but it won't be much.

Friday's forecast is going to be warmer and very windy. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Winds are expected from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. Highs improve to 58 degrees.

The weekend starts with more clouds and relatively seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday brings a milder forecast as highs increase to 70 degrees. A cold front will eventually move through, but it looks like this is holding off until Sunday night. This would mean rain falls heading into the Monday morning drive.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front. Monday will only warm to 35 degrees and I can't rule out a few flurries during the day!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Turning mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder and very windy

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly again

Low: 34

