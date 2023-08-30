A taste of Fall, but for how long?

It's like a fall preview today but don't set your mind to pumpkin spiced lattes, we have some traditional summer heat and humidity still lurking!

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with a low of 61 degrees. Clouds will linger until 10 a.m. and then sunshine returns for the rest of the day. Under the influence of the northeast wind at 5 to 12 mph, highs will be cooler today. We'll top out at 76, nearly 10 degrees below normal.

The sky stays mostly clear tonight for our Super Blue Moon! It will be easy viewing of this second full moon of the month that will visually look brighter and larger than your typical full moon. Lows dip into the mid to low 50s tonight.

Thursday will be another stunning day with highs in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures return to seasonal levels on Friday with a high of 85 and a mostly sunny sky.

The Labor Day holiday weekend will be hot and dry! Temperatures return to the low 90s for all 3 days. Dew points and our level of humidity will rise over the weekend but it won't be as overwhelming as what we saw last week. Dew points will be in the mid 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cool

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 56

