Cooler, comfortable air moves in today

Cooler and drier air will move into the Tri-State today. It's going to be a truly stunning day!

Temperatures start in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. With time today, clouds will decrease, eventually giving us a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. We'll warm to 72 this afternoon. You'll notice a drop in humidity today as well.

WCPO Tuesday forecast



We are in for a cooler night thanks to the lack of clouds and a light northeast wind. We'll cool to 48.

Our Wednesday and Thursday forecast look ideal as well. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 74 and Thursday is partly cloudy with a high of 79.

A more active weather pattern begins on Friday and stretches through the weekend. All these days will carry a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Comfortable

Low: 52

