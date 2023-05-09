Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler, comfortable air moves in today

Sunshine for Tuesday afternoon
Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Simon
Ault Park shows how spectacular it looks in spring when the cherry trees and flowers are in peak bloom. The tulip in full bloom a morning rain.
Flowers 'spring' into life at Ault Park
Posted at 3:12 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 03:21:59-04

Cooler and drier air will move into the Tri-State today. It's going to be a truly stunning day!

Temperatures start in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. With time today, clouds will decrease, eventually giving us a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. We'll warm to 72 this afternoon. You'll notice a drop in humidity today as well.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast

We are in for a cooler night thanks to the lack of clouds and a light northeast wind. We'll cool to 48.

Our Wednesday and Thursday forecast look ideal as well. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 74 and Thursday is partly cloudy with a high of 79.

A more active weather pattern begins on Friday and stretches through the weekend. All these days will carry a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 59

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 48

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Ideal
High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Comfortable
Low: 52

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018