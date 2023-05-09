Cooler, comfortable air moves in today

Cooler and drier air will move into the Tri-State today. It's going to be a truly stunning day!
Temperatures start in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. With time today, clouds will decrease, eventually giving us a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. We'll warm to 72 this afternoon. You'll notice a drop in humidity today as well.
We are in for a cooler night thanks to the lack of clouds and a light northeast wind. We'll cool to 48.
Our Wednesday and Thursday forecast look ideal as well. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 74 and Thursday is partly cloudy with a high of 79.
A more active weather pattern begins on Friday and stretches through the weekend. All these days will carry a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 59
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 72
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 48
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Ideal
High: 74
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Comfortable
Low: 52
