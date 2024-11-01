Cooler and mainly dry for the weekend

We’re looking at a big change in the forecast thanks to that front and rain that moved in yesterday during the afternoon and evening hours. We are now dry and will be dry for the next few days at least. Temperatures this morning will start out in the low to mid 40s with those clear skies, there might be a few suburbs that dip down close to the upper 30s.

This afternoon will be quite seasonal as temperatures top out right around the 60° mark with sunny skies and a light wind, overall it should be very pleasant. This is great news for Friday Night Lights football.

It’s also shaping up to be really nice for the weekend. Temperatures do warm though as Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday could hit the low to mid 70s. As of right now, next chance for rain could come Sunday but right now it looks like it could be on Tuesday for election day. Still several days out so we’ll keep a close eye on it.

THIS MORNING

Cool

Dry

Low: 44

TODAY

Sunshine

Cooler

High: 61

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 38

SATURDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 65

