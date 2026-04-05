Frosty mornings before warming back up

After a much cooler Easter, we get extra chilly overnight with mostly clear skies. We'll drop into the mid and upper 30s Monday morning, which is just cold enough for a couple frosty areas to form, especially outside of Cincinnati. Protect any plants you already put outside that are sensitive to the cold before heading to bed. You'll have to do this a couple more times this week too.

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 60 degrees. It will also be a little breezy at times in the afternoon with some wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be the coldest of the week with temperatures near freezing.

Tuesday afternoon will be cooler with low 50s, but we make a nice jump into the upper 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

The warm-up continues into the low 70s Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with at least a small chance of your backyard getting hit by a couple spotty showers. We should still be able to get into the low 70s.

The small chance for rain continues Saturday with a little more sunshine and low 70s.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy, but warmer, with upper 70s!

The 70s continue early next week with a small chance for rain again Monday and Tuesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Frost possible

Low: 37

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 60

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Frost

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 52

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