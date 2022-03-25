Cooler and cloudy before a brief snow chance tonight

Mother Nature apparently didn't get the memo that Spring started because we are looking at a colder day and even a chance to see a few snowflakes tonight!

Friday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a low of 38. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast during the day. This keeps temperatures down as we only warm to 49 degrees. The bulk of the day is dry but we will see a few spotty showers developing this evening between 7-10 p.m. This is our cold front and it's not a good thing if you want warmth.

The cold front allows cold air to spill in for the weekend, leaving us 15 degrees below normal. There's even a chance on Saturday morning that we could see a few flurries. Currently, it looks like the best chance to see flurries is only in our northwest locations. This is not an area-wide event. And no, it wouldn't stick or lead to any issues.

Saturday will be downright cold! We'll start at 35 and only warm to 41 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills will be in the low 30s during the day.

Sunday will be another chilly forecast starting at 29 and warming to 45 in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Cloudy sky, cooler

Evening spotty rain

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

To flurries

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Early morning flurries

Mostly cloudy and cold

High: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Staying chilly

High: 45

