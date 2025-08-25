Cooler and autumn-like this morning

The last week of August is giving us a real taste of fall. Cooler and drier air has settled in, which means crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons.

Starting this Monday morning lows in the 50s, and a gorgeous afternoon ahead with sunshine and highs near 75. Humidity stays low with a light northwest breeze.

Monday night cools even more, down to 54° in the city and low 50s and upper 40s outside of town. This whole week will feel like late September with highs in the 70s.

By Labor Day weekend we may warm back up near 80, but the early fall preview is almost too good to be true. Let’s all enjoy this pleasant temperature change.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 75

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Light breeze

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 53

