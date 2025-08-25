Cooler and autumn-like this morning

The last week of August is giving us a real taste of fall. Cooler and drier air has settled in, which means crisp mornings and comfortable afternoons.
Starting this Monday morning lows in the 50s, and a gorgeous afternoon ahead with sunshine and highs near 75. Humidity stays low with a light northwest breeze.
Monday night cools even more, down to 54° in the city and low 50s and upper 40s outside of town. This whole week will feel like late September with highs in the 70s.
By Labor Day weekend we may warm back up near 80, but the early fall preview is almost too good to be true. Let’s all enjoy this pleasant temperature change.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 56
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Comfortable
High: 75
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 54
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Light breeze
High: 75
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 53
