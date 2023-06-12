Cooler air takes over to start the week

Sunday's rounds of rain yielded 1.33" of rain officially for Cincinnati. But it also resulted in two confirmed tornadoes via radar. Check out Meteorologist Brandon Spinner's breakdown of what happened last night in THIS ARTICLE.

The sky is overcast as we start the day and you'll notice a cooler day in general for the Tri-State. Temperatures start around 60 and we'll only warm to 71 this afternoon. Normal for mid June is 82 degrees. While the day starts with cloud cover, we should see this deck of clouds decreasing in the early afternoon hours and this will mean more sunshine later in the day.

We are looking at another round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday but this won't move in until later in the day. Tuesday starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid to low 50s. We'll warm to 76 in the afternoon as the sky turns mostly cloudy. Then, a cold front to the north will dip south, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. This line will slowly move south for the rest of the evening. Currently, we are not included in the risk for severe weather.

WCPO Tuesday evening storm chance



Wednesday is a quieter day with a partly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. We'll warm to 77 with a west wind at 10 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

A bit humid

Low: 60

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Cool

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Clouds increase

Late afternoon/evening showers and storms

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms fade

Mostly cloudy

Low: 58

