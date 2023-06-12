Watch Now
Cooler air takes over to start the week

More rain chances coming in soon
Cooler Monday temperatures
Posted at 3:29 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 03:29:36-04

Sunday's rounds of rain yielded 1.33" of rain officially for Cincinnati. But it also resulted in two confirmed tornadoes via radar. Check out Meteorologist Brandon Spinner's breakdown of what happened last night in THIS ARTICLE.

The sky is overcast as we start the day and you'll notice a cooler day in general for the Tri-State. Temperatures start around 60 and we'll only warm to 71 this afternoon. Normal for mid June is 82 degrees. While the day starts with cloud cover, we should see this deck of clouds decreasing in the early afternoon hours and this will mean more sunshine later in the day.

We are looking at another round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday but this won't move in until later in the day. Tuesday starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid to low 50s. We'll warm to 76 in the afternoon as the sky turns mostly cloudy. Then, a cold front to the north will dip south, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 5 p.m. This line will slowly move south for the rest of the evening. Currently, we are not included in the risk for severe weather.

Tuesday evening storm chance
Tuesday evening storm chance

Wednesday is a quieter day with a partly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. We'll warm to 77 with a west wind at 10 mph.

MORNING RUSH
Cloudy
A bit humid
Low: 60

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Cool
Low: 53

TUESDAY
Clouds increase
Late afternoon/evening showers and storms
High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms fade
Mostly cloudy
Low: 58

