Cooler air settles into the Tri-State

It's back to Fall temperatures today!
After hitting 78 degrees on Wednesday, we'll experience a much cooler forecast today behind the cold front. Temperatures start in the low 50s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. We'll see more rays of sunshine this afternoon but temperatures only warm to 63 degrees. Winds will continue from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.
if you are headed downtown for the Blink Parade this evening, it's going to be a cool and dry evening for this fun event. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at 7 p.m.
We'll cool down tonight into the upper 30s but we shouldn't see as much frost this time due to clouds and a light wind.
Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to low 60s. The wind still continues to be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
The weekend forecast is trending drier now for Saturday! There is a cold front that will pass first thing Saturday morning but it looks like the majority of the day should be dry with a few more clouds. Temperatures will be around 68 on Saturday and at 64 on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky.
A big dip in temperatures is still expected next week with highs in the mid to low 50s!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance of rain
Low: 51
THURSDAY
Partly sunny
To mostly sunny and breezy
High: 63
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder
Low: 38
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Cool
High: 63
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 46
