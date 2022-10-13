Cooler air settles into the Tri-State

It's back to Fall temperatures today!

After hitting 78 degrees on Wednesday, we'll experience a much cooler forecast today behind the cold front. Temperatures start in the low 50s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. We'll see more rays of sunshine this afternoon but temperatures only warm to 63 degrees. Winds will continue from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

if you are headed downtown for the Blink Parade this evening, it's going to be a cool and dry evening for this fun event. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at 7 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Blink Parade



We'll cool down tonight into the upper 30s but we shouldn't see as much frost this time due to clouds and a light wind.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to low 60s. The wind still continues to be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The weekend forecast is trending drier now for Saturday! There is a cold front that will pass first thing Saturday morning but it looks like the majority of the day should be dry with a few more clouds. Temperatures will be around 68 on Saturday and at 64 on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky.

Jennifer Ketchmark Weekend Cold Front



A big dip in temperatures is still expected next week with highs in the mid to low 50s!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance of rain

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Partly sunny

To mostly sunny and breezy

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool

High: 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

