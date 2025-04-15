Cooler air is back along with breezy winds

After a warm start to the week and a high of 78 on Monday, we are in for a few cooler days here in the Ohio Valley.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds are then going to move in to nearly become overcast this afternoon. Temperatures only warm to 54 degrees. There's a chance to see a few isolated showers in our northern locations this afternoon. In addition to that, everyone will experience breezy winds from the northwest today at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

We'll stay cool again on Wednesday. The morning starts at 37 degrees and we'll warm to 58. Winds will be lower and the sky will be sunny.

Temperatures start to rebound on Thursday, increasing to 64 degrees, back to normal for mid April.

Friday is going to be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 54

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Cooling

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool again

High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Patchy frost possible

Low: 38

