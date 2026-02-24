Cool Tuesday forecast with mostly cloudy conditions

The next 48 hours are relatively easy weather-wise, but Thursday brings the chance for snow as we start the day.

Our Tuesday outlook will be a bit milder. After only hitting 28 on Monday, 40 will feel a bit warm to all of us today. The sky will be mostly cloudy and winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures hit 40 late in the afternoon and stay there all night long. The sky will be overcast and breezy southwest winds continue, thus keeping in the milder air.

Wednesday will be one of two really nice days this week. We'll start the morning at 40 and warm to 52 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny as well. Winds stay a little breezy from the west at 10-15 mph.

WCPO Mild Wednesday Forecast

The next round of low pressure comes through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring some light snow to the area, potentially even some minor accumulations. This would be under 1" of wet snow falling in the morning hours. It turns into a wintry mix as it heads to the southeast by the early afternoon hours. We'll dry out for the afternoon as temperatures rise to 44 degrees.

WCPO Thursday morning snow potential

The other nice day of the week is Friday. Highs are again expected at 52 degrees, and again with a mostly sunny sky. It will make for a great evening for area fish fries!

