Cool today but hot weather is coming back

We have another ideal forecast to open the windows or just get outside today. Temperatures start in the mid to low 50s under a clear sky. We'll warm to 74 by noon and then up to 79 for a high. Friday evening is all about football and temperatures will be in the mid 70s at kickoff with a sunny sky.

Heat will rise over the weekend and humidity will slowly tick up too. Saturday will see a high of 83 with a mostly sunny sky. The Bearcats will be dry but definitely a bit warmer. Then in the evening, the FC Cincinnati game starts under a clear sky and a temperature around 77.

Sunday is where you'll really start to notice the heat! Temperatures warm quickly during the day, topping out in the upper 80s. This means it's going to be hot at Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals game. By 1 p.m., we'll already be in the low 80s and rise into the upper 80s during the game. Thankfully, dew points are still on the low side, so there isn't a heat index to consider.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Dry air

High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 57

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer, low humidity

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 88

