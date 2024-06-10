Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool start to the week before the heat cranks up

Cool and dry day
Summer Sunshine
WCPO
Summer Sunshine<br/>
Summer Sunshine
Posted at 3:27 AM, Jun 10, 2024

We're off to a mostly clear start with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will eventually increase by late morning into the afternoon. Highs today will only reach the upper 60s to maybe a couple of 70s. Today will be much cooler than typical for this time of year.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will stay dry.

Temperatures will increase slightly Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The lows Tuesday night fall to the mid 50s.

Temperatures continue to warm up throughout the week. by Wednesday, our highs return to the 80s. By the end of the work week and the weekend, temperatures will push to the 90-degree mark! Our week stays fairly dry with the next best chance for rain hitting Friday.

TODAY
Partly cloudy
Cooler
High: 70

TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Below average
Low: 50

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Dry
High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT
Staying dry
Mild
Low: 55

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018