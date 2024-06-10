Cool start to the week before the heat cranks up

We're off to a mostly clear start with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will eventually increase by late morning into the afternoon. Highs today will only reach the upper 60s to maybe a couple of 70s. Today will be much cooler than typical for this time of year.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will stay dry.

Temperatures will increase slightly Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The lows Tuesday night fall to the mid 50s.

Temperatures continue to warm up throughout the week. by Wednesday, our highs return to the 80s. By the end of the work week and the weekend, temperatures will push to the 90-degree mark! Our week stays fairly dry with the next best chance for rain hitting Friday.

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 70

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Below average

Low: 50

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Dry

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Mild

Low: 55

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========