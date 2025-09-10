Cool start, much warmer finish

It is a clear and calm Wednesday morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. Many neighborhoods are waking up to the coolest air of the week. This is the last time in the near future that we will dip this low, since overnight lows are expected to stay in the middle and upper 50s moving forward.

The cooler start sets the stage for a day that feels comfortable, but the warming trend will carry us through the weekend.

Wednesday acts as a transition day. Temperatures will steadily climb into the low 80s by the afternoon, and sunshine will dominate the sky for most of the day. Winds will gradually shift and play an important role in how the rest of the forecast unfolds.

WCPO Above-average temperatures and zero rain chances

As the wind turns more southerly, the flow will bring in warmer air, and afternoon highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s by Sunday. That means the Bengals' home opener will feel quite warm, more like late summer than early fall. Fans heading to the game should plan for heat and plenty of sunshine.

As the winds vary at times with an easterly component, the atmosphere will remain dry, and concerns with the lack of rainfall could increase if the drought continues to spread and impact more of the Tri-State. Rain chances will remain limited, with only a couple of slight opportunities for a passing shower over the next nine days.

Looking ahead into next week, temperatures will hold near seasonal levels with highs in the low to middle 80s, keeping the stretch of warm and dry weather going.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Calm wind

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Calm

Low: 56

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Slightly warmer

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 57

