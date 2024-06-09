Cool now but heat is on the way

Today starts with mostly cloudy skies but pretty soon it turns partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures look to stay just below average again as we will top out around 78-80 for the majority of the area. Winds from the northwest will keep our humidity lower through the day as well.
We've got a few more great days to enjoy the weather but by midweek it gets toasty and we stay well above average for several days in a row. Current models indicate we will hit 90 for the first time this year, and we could hit it more than once.
TODAY
Early rain chance
Partly cloudy
High: 79
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 56
MONDAY
Cool
Mostly Sunny
High: 73
