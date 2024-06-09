Watch Now
Cool now but heat is on the way

Few more days of below average temperatures
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cincinnati Recreation Center Pool
Posted at 4:17 AM, Jun 09, 2024

Today starts with mostly cloudy skies but pretty soon it turns partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures look to stay just below average again as we will top out around 78-80 for the majority of the area. Winds from the northwest will keep our humidity lower through the day as well.

We've got a few more great days to enjoy the weather but by midweek it gets toasty and we stay well above average for several days in a row. Current models indicate we will hit 90 for the first time this year, and we could hit it more than once.

TODAY

Early rain chance
Partly cloudy
High: 79

TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 56

MONDAY
Cool
Mostly Sunny
High: 73

