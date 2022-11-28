Cool, mostly cloudy return to work and school

It's time to get back to work and school today, but we aren't returning with the warmest of temperatures. It will indeed be cooler today.

Temperatures start in the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. We'll stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high of 47 degrees. Also, winds will be much lighter today!

Tuesday we'll see a nice jump up in temperatures as winds turn back to the south at 10 mph, pushing highs closer to 60 degrees for the day. The sky will be mostly cloudy. But it's in the evening hours that spotty showers return to the Tri-State. This is rather late in the day, arriving after 5 p.m. for most locations. Basically this comes down to isolated showers between 5 to 8 p.m. with more likely chances for rain for everyone from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday evening showers begin



Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday night rainfall



The morning rush on Wednesday will start with some left over rain from the overnight cold front, but this will be exiting quickly. Clouds decrease on Wednesday, eventually revealing a partly cloudy sky with a high of 55 degrees.

Colder air spills into the Ohio Valley for Thursday with a morning low of 22 and only a high of 38 degrees! It's a bit of an up and down ride temperature wise this week!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 41

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Not as cold

Low: 49

