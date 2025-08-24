Cool, crisp mornings this week

The dog days of summer are behind us and it finally feels like fall is sneaking in early. Sunday will be gorgeous with sunshine, low humidity and highs near 80.

Tonight, clear skies will let temperatures drop into the 50s, so Monday morning at the bus stop may call for long sleeves.

This cooler, drier air is coming straight from Canada and it is here to stay for a while. Highs will stick in the 70s through midweek with little to no rain in sight. Expect crisp mornings in the mid 50s each day.

It is the perfect preview of fall for fitting for that morning run, lunch in the park, or evening walk.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 54

