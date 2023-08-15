Cool, crisp and refreshing Tuesday forecast

Today's forecast is a real treat.

The calendar might say mid August but we are looking at temperatures today that will feel more like fall! The sky will turn mostly cloudy rather quickly Tuesday and winds will be in from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. This wind is bringing in cooler, drier air and this only allows temperatures to warm to the mid 70s this afternoon. That's 10 degrees below normal!

We'll also see a weak system passing through this afternoon and that could result in a few isolated showers between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tonight's forecast will be refreshing as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

High pressure moves back into the region on Wednesday, and this will give us a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s. We'll slowly warm back into the mid to low 80s for the balance of the work week. It looks like the forecast will stay dry too with mostly sunny conditions expected.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Turning mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 62

