Cool and comfortable stretch setting in

It was another soaker yesterday with confirmed tornadoes, severe storms and flash flooding all throughout the Tri-State. Clean up will once again be top of mind for several area and the NWS will be out surveying tornado damage.
The good news is, we are now going to be dry for the next several days. Not only dry, but also comfortable. Today will start off in the mid 60s, so similar to the last few days but it's the afternoon where you will notice a huge difference. Our highs today only reach the mid- to upper-70s with sunny skies and low humidity.
Tonight will be a perfect night to open windows and let Mother Nature cool the house down. Temps will dip down into the low 50s. And once again we stay in the 70s for highs tomorrow.
While we stay dry through the weekend, temperatures will get back to the upper 80s. Our next chance for rain will move in late Sunday and into next week.
THIS MORNING
Dry
Cooler
Low: 65
TODAY
Partly cloudy
Lower humidity
High: 77
TONIGHT
Clear
Much cooler
Low: 57
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Comfy
High: 79
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