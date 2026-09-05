Comfy weather takes over into Labor Day

The scattered storms have come to an end for the night. Behind Saturday night's cold front, the humidity will tumble overnight as much more comfortable weather arrives from the north. We will drop into the mid 60s for Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be a much better day to be outside! Highs will only be in the low 80s with sunshine and low humidity. If you're heading to Riverfest, don't forget the sunshine! By fireworks time, it will be in the low 70s downtown.

The nicer weather continues for Labor Day. It will be mostly sunny with mid 80s and a touch of humidity.

Then, we get warmer midweek. Tuesday will be muggy with upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. We push the temperature into the low 90s Wednesday with even more humidity, making it feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Our next cold front could throw a couple spotty showers and storms at us Wednesday night, but rain is more likely Thursday morning as the cold front arrives in the Tri-State. We'll slowly dry out later Thursday with mid 80s.

Friday looks nice with low 80s and a few leftover clouds.

Next weekend will be in the mid 80s with sunshine Saturday and a few clouds Sunday. There's only a small chance for rain late Sunday.

OVERNIGHT

Partly cloudy

Falling humidity

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Low humidity

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Comfy

Low: 62

LABOR DAY

Mostly sunny

A little muggy

High: 85

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