Comfortable weekend before rain and heat return

This weekend will be comfortable! Saturday morning temperatures are starting in the low 60s. We'll see clouds gradually increase throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures this weekend remain below average. Saturday will stay dry with lows tonight in the mid 60s.

There is a chance to see rain Sunday morning. This rain does not look to be all day. After the morning rain moves through, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will again, be in the low 80s. There is a chance to see a few leftover showers throughout the day. Temperatures Sunday night fall into the upper 70s.

There is a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. We'll also feel a bit muggier on these days as well. As of right now, there is a marginal risk for severe weather for the northwestern half of the Tri-State. The other story this week will be the rising temperatures. By Tuesday, we'll be back into the 90s.

SATURDAY

Increasing clouds

Comfortable

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly/mostly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Early rain

Mostly cloudy

High: 82

SUNDAY

Showers possible

Humidity rising

Low: 67

