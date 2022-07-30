Watch Now
Comfortable weekend before rain and heat return

Highs in the low 80s
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 05:04:45-04

This weekend will be comfortable! Saturday morning temperatures are starting in the low 60s. We'll see clouds gradually increase throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures this weekend remain below average. Saturday will stay dry with lows tonight in the mid 60s.

There is a chance to see rain Sunday morning. This rain does not look to be all day. After the morning rain moves through, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will again, be in the low 80s. There is a chance to see a few leftover showers throughout the day. Temperatures Sunday night fall into the upper 70s.

There is a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. We'll also feel a bit muggier on these days as well. As of right now, there is a marginal risk for severe weather for the northwestern half of the Tri-State. The other story this week will be the rising temperatures. By Tuesday, we'll be back into the 90s.

SATURDAY
Increasing clouds
Comfortable
High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly/mostly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 65

SUNDAY
Early rain
Mostly cloudy
High: 82

SUNDAY
Showers possible
Humidity rising
Low: 67

