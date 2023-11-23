Comfortable Thanksgiving with chill on the way

It is a chilly start this morning but we are seeing clear skies with winds starting to shift. Overall, it looks like an excellent Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the low 50 to mid 50s by 4 p.m. Tonight looks fair but cold as temps fall back to the low 30s.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be similar with a few clouds at times, but the big difference will be the temperatures. Highs reach only the low to mid 40s. If you're heading to the Bearcats game or FC Cincinnati match, know that it'll be cold.

However, a cold front swings into the area on Sunday. As of right now, there's a small, 30% chance of showers or flurries. If anything drops during the Bengals game, it would be likely a shower. Yet, with the cold air in place in the morning and evening, the timing of the front could produce the frozen stuff. It's not big deal as the ground is still too warm. Highs Sunday get to the low to mid 40s.

THIS MORNING

Fair to clear

Cold

Low: 33

THANKSGIVING

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Low: 32

