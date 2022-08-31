Comfortable day before more heat this weekend

Morning temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will also feel comfortable. We will stay dry throughout the day with highs in the low 80s. We'll be dry tonight with lows in the low 60s.
The dry weather continues for the next few days. We'll be slightly warmer Thursday with highs close to the mid 80s. By Saturday, highs will reach the upper 80s! Humidity gradually rises over the next couple of days but it won't be overbearing.
Rain starts Saturday. These chances will be smaller compared to the beginning of next week. Sunday and Monday both have the better chances for precipitation. Temperatures will eventually return close to seasonal by Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly clear
Comfortable
High: 82
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear
Calm wind
Low: 60
THURSDAY
Mostly clear
Slightly warmer
High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Comfortable
Low: 62
