Comfortable air returns to the Tri-State

We are in for a string of stunning weather days here in the Tri-State!

Temperatures are cooler as you head out the door this morning with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. The sky will be mostly sunny today as temperatures only warm to 81 degrees. But the noteworthy difference is the lack of humidity. With dew points only around 60 today, you won't notice humidity.

Tonight's forecast is cool and refreshing! We'll cool to 58 tonight under a clear sky.

Tuesday is the only day this week that we could see rainfall and even then, it's not much of an issue. A minor system is sitting to our southeast that day and it could produce some brief, isolated showers. But for the majority of the area, the day will be mostly sunny to start and turn partly cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures warm to 84 and humidity stays low.

For the rest of the week, it's all system go for outdoor activities! Wednesday is 79 and partly cloudy. Thursday is at 80 with more sunshine. Then Friday warms more to 87 with a mostly sunny sky.

Heat will be back by the weekend as highs return to the low 90s but despite the heat, it won't be humid. Dew points stay low as a big ridge of high pressure keeps rain away!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler, comfortable

Low: 61

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as warm or humid

High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Slight rain chance to southeast

High: 84

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant again

Low: 61

