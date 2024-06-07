Comfortable air is here for the weekend

Yesterday was the start of our nice weather pattern for the next few days. The cold front moved through, bringing a few light showers with it, but most importantly, it dropped our humidity.

The next several days will be either right at average or below it for our afternoon high temperatures. It will be a little windy today and tomorrow as gusts could get close to 25-30mph. But expect your Friday to stay in the mid-70s for the majority of the afternoon.

The weekend, overall, looks pretty good, but we do have a quick chance for some rain Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Despite this, the chance of rain remains small and light and only for a small window. Enjoy the nice conditions the next few days because we are trending warmer again later next week.

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 78

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

Few clouds late

Low: 57

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Rain chance late

High: 78

