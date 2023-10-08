Watch Now
Coldest morning this season so far

Clouds building with a few chances at rain today
Chilly
WCPO - Brandon Spinner
Posted at 5:10 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 05:42:36-04

It is our coldest start to a day that we have seen here in the Tri-State this season! In fact, temperatures this morning are the coldest we have seen since the first week of May!

Skies are clear to start the morning and that is what has led to chilly temperatures. However, the rest of our Sunday will see clouds move in leading to a mostly cloudy day, Because of the clouds and a northwest wind, our highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Look for a high around 58°. There's also a chance for a few showers for the early afternoon, but most likely we will stay dry and cloudy. Our best chance for any wet weather will come late Sunday night into Monday with the passing of a low pressure system.

Today's Planner - 10/8/2023
A weather system out of the northwest will swing through the area and will likely trigger a few showers as we get past midnight. Rain showers will be best between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday as the low pressure system swings through. It won't provide a lot of rain, but a few spots could be near a tenth or two. Temperatures will stay cool overnight, with the mid 40s.

Futureview Monday 2am
Showers should end by 7 to 8 a.m. for most neighborhoods and the clouds will start to thin Monday afternoon. Monday will be slightly warmer, but still well below normal. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be into the low 60s. Tuesday morning will be another chilly one, with low temperatures around 40°.

From there, we start to warm up by midweek with a chance at showers by the end of the week.

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
High: 58

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy & cool
Scattered showers
Low: 45

MONDAY
Showers early
Dry afternoon
High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly again
Low: 40

