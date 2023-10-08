Coldest morning this season so far

It is our coldest start to a day that we have seen here in the Tri-State this season! In fact, temperatures this morning are the coldest we have seen since the first week of May!

It is our coldest morning since May 4th! Temperatures have made it into the upper 30s in many spots with clear skies. Clouds are on the way this afternoon, maybe a few showers too! #WCPO @WCPO #Cincywx #OHwx #NKYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/7tDTNy6k1i — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) October 8, 2023

Skies are clear to start the morning and that is what has led to chilly temperatures. However, the rest of our Sunday will see clouds move in leading to a mostly cloudy day, Because of the clouds and a northwest wind, our highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Look for a high around 58°. There's also a chance for a few showers for the early afternoon, but most likely we will stay dry and cloudy. Our best chance for any wet weather will come late Sunday night into Monday with the passing of a low pressure system.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Today's Planner - 10/8/2023

A weather system out of the northwest will swing through the area and will likely trigger a few showers as we get past midnight. Rain showers will be best between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday as the low pressure system swings through. It won't provide a lot of rain, but a few spots could be near a tenth or two. Temperatures will stay cool overnight, with the mid 40s.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Futureview Monday 2am

Showers should end by 7 to 8 a.m. for most neighborhoods and the clouds will start to thin Monday afternoon. Monday will be slightly warmer, but still well below normal. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be into the low 60s. Tuesday morning will be another chilly one, with low temperatures around 40°.

From there, we start to warm up by midweek with a chance at showers by the end of the week.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 58

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy & cool

Scattered showers

Low: 45

MONDAY

Showers early

Dry afternoon

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly again

Low: 40

