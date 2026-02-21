Colder with snow moving in this weekend

Today starts with a lot of sunshine, but we'll see more clouds in the second half of the day. A few sprinkles are possible, but a lot of the Tri-State will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s, keeping us close to Cincinnati's average high of 47.

Around mid to late Sunday morning, light snow will start to slide in from the north along with colder weather. The snow will continue at times in the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

WCPO Sunday morning light snow chance

A few pockets of snow could still be in the region at night. Thanks to the recent warm weather, a lot of the snow will melt as it falls. Grassy areas and raised surfaces like your decks and cars have a better chance of seeing some snow stick. Any totals should stay under an inch, but watch for slick spots where the snow sticks.

WCPO Sunday evening snow chance

We stay below average Monday with mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few flurries around too.

Tuesday brings a little more sunshine and a high closer to 40 as we start to warm back up.

Low 50s look likely Wednesday. Most of the day will be dry, but our next round of rain could arrive as early as Wednesday night.

Widespread rain will continue at times Thursday, dropping us down into the upper 40s.

The sunshine is back Friday, getting us back to 50!

The first half of next weekend looks warmer than the second half. Saturday will be in the mid 50s, but we drop into the upper 40s for Sunday. For now, both days could bring a few pockets of rain or snow across the region.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Windy early

Low: 30

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

A few sprinkles

High: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT

Flurries begin

Mostly cloudy

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light snow

High: 35

