Colder Wednesday but warmer air is coming back soon

Decreasing clouds and colder air
Michael Schatzman
Posted at 3:10 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 03:12:19-05

There's a bit of a dip in today's temperature but it won't last long! The sky is partly cloudy this morning as a cold front slides to the southeast. Temperatures start in the upper 20s. We'll then see decreasing clouds before the noon hour, revealing sunshine for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures only climb to the low 40s.

Tonight's forecast will be clear and cold! Temperatures drop into the mid 20s. But if there's any good news to the clear sky tonight, it means we can see the Geminid meteor shower! Check out the details from astronomer Dean Regas:

Sunshine is on tap for Thursday as temperatures return to the mid 40s. Friday is also mostly sunny with a milder high of 51 degrees.

Saturday still looks great with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 51 degrees. It's also a great day for the Bengals to play at Paycor, Who Dey!

Saturday Bengals Forecast
Saturday Bengals Forecast

Sunday is the first possible chance for rain but it's something we continue to monitor. Some extended weather models are starting to show scattered showers on Sunday due to a system passing to our southeast. We are keeping an eye on it!

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 28

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To sunshine
High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Colder
Low: 25

THURSDAY
Sunshine
Seasonal
High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 29

