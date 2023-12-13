Colder Wednesday but warmer air is coming back soon

There's a bit of a dip in today's temperature but it won't last long! The sky is partly cloudy this morning as a cold front slides to the southeast. Temperatures start in the upper 20s. We'll then see decreasing clouds before the noon hour, revealing sunshine for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures only climb to the low 40s.

Tonight's forecast will be clear and cold! Temperatures drop into the mid 20s. But if there's any good news to the clear sky tonight, it means we can see the Geminid meteor shower! Check out the details from astronomer Dean Regas:



Who's ready for some shooting stars? The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night (but you can see some Tuesday and Thursday night as well). Follow my meteor viewing tips and keep looking up! #shootingstars #geminids pic.twitter.com/FjdxFvwPu8 — Dean Regas (@DeanRegas) December 12, 2023

Sunshine is on tap for Thursday as temperatures return to the mid 40s. Friday is also mostly sunny with a milder high of 51 degrees.

Saturday still looks great with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 51 degrees. It's also a great day for the Bengals to play at Paycor, Who Dey!

WCPO Saturday Bengals Forecast



Sunday is the first possible chance for rain but it's something we continue to monitor. Some extended weather models are starting to show scattered showers on Sunday due to a system passing to our southeast. We are keeping an eye on it!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To sunshine

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Colder

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 29

