Colder today but warmer air is coming soon

Today's forecast will be the coldest of the week but the main weather story to come is still the significant warm up for Christmas.

Wednesday morning starts with breezy winds and dropping temperatures. We'll bottom out in the mid 20s under a mostly clear sky. Winds are coming in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Colder air is moving into the Ohio Valley all day. So even with sunshine, we won't be able to warm as quickly. Temperatures top out around 37. Winds slow down later this afternoon.

Tonight, the sky will be mostly clear with a low of 23.

Thursday's forecast is relatively quiet but noticeable different! Winds shift to the south tomorrow and this ushers in warmer air quickly. We should end up in the upper 40s. But it gets better! Look below at what happens Friday:

Jennifer Ketchmark Christmas Eve Temperatures



We'll warm to 57 on Christmas Eve! Low pressure is getting closer on this day which will give us a mostly cloudy sky and potentially a few light showers. But the rain chance is still low. The better chance for rain is overnight and into Christmas morning. The latest models are keeping rain around for Christmas Day. It will be light and won't fall all day, but something to keep in mind. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s!

Jennifer Ketchmark Christmas Day system



MORNING RUSH

Windy start

Mostly clear

Low: 26

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Colder

High: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cold

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Breezy & warmer

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 40

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts