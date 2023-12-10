Colder temperatures start today with warm up coming later this week

Cooler temperatures settle in across the Tri-State today after the warmer than normal temperatures yesterday.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s throughout Sunday. Expect a high of 39° at Paycor Stadium for the Bengals game, but it won't feel like the upper 30s! Wind continues to be a factor with gusts between 10-20 mph expected throughout the day. The wind chill makes those temperatures feel 5°-10° cooler.

The good news? It will be mostly dry throughout the day. However, there is a possibility of a few flurries, mostly in the afternoon and evening.

The rest of the week we will see a warming trend, culminating in a high of 50° by Friday.

SUNDAY

Cloudy and breezy

Chance of flurries

High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT

Getting chilly

Snow flurries

Low: 27

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder temperatures continue

High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT

Quieter weather

Low: 30

