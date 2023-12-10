Watch Now
Colder temperatures start today with warm up coming later this week

The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cloudy day forecast
Posted at 6:06 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 06:06:46-05

Cooler temperatures settle in across the Tri-State today after the warmer than normal temperatures yesterday.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s throughout Sunday. Expect a high of 39° at Paycor Stadium for the Bengals game, but it won't feel like the upper 30s! Wind continues to be a factor with gusts between 10-20 mph expected throughout the day. The wind chill makes those temperatures feel 5°-10° cooler.

The good news? It will be mostly dry throughout the day. However, there is a possibility of a few flurries, mostly in the afternoon and evening.

The rest of the week we will see a warming trend, culminating in a high of 50° by Friday.

SUNDAY
Cloudy and breezy
Chance of flurries
High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT
Getting chilly
Snow flurries
Low: 27

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Colder temperatures continue
High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT
Quieter weather
Low: 30

