Colder start to the day, more sunshine ahead

All I can say is .... wow! Wednesday's forecast was stunning, and we are going to get another fantastic day today. There is one element you don't want to miss that comes into play tonight, and that's the potential for frost.

Our Thursday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures in the mid to low 40s. Sunshine will be with us throughout the day, along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures warm to 65 this afternoon. The average high for October 9th is normally closer to 70 degrees, so we are technically a bit below average.

The sky stays clear tonight, and this is going to allow the temperature to drop a few more degrees. Cincinnati and most of northern Kentucky should stay around 38-40 degrees. But to the north, overnight temperatures will fall a bit more, ranging from 34-37 degrees. This is where we might see some isolated reports of frost. It's not alarming enough to cover your plants. A frost advisory has been issued for north of I-70, but not locally. Here's a look at some of the counties where isolated frost is possible, highlighted in light blue.

WCPO Frost possible tonight

Friday's forecast looks wonderful. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 70 degrees, right at average for this time of year.

WCPO Friday night football

A few more clouds move in for Friday night as a weak cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. It will not bring in any rainfall.

Temperatures over the weekend will end up in the low 70s on both days with mostly sunny conditions. It will be a great weekend to do just about anything you want outside!

The dry weather continues into next week's forecast as well.

WCPO Weekend Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Chilly start

Clear sky

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Cooler

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear and colder

Patchy frost possible to the north

Low: 40

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 48

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

