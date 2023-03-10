Colder air settles in with a chance for rain and snow

Low pressure moved through the Tri-State overnight producing light rain and drizzle. Temperatures are still cooling as the front moves to our east and we'll settle into the upper 30s for the morning hours. The morning drive should be dry outside of a few pockets of drizzle.

Around the noon hour, the next boundary, a surface trough, will pass through our area. This is basically like a weak cold front and it will produce light rain. It starts in our northern towns around 11 a.m. and slowly pushes south into northern Kentucky by 4 to 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10 to 15, gusting to 30 mph.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday afternoon rain



It's Friday evening that you might see a few flurries. Colder air settles in this evening and any lingering precipitation would come down as flurries. No accumulation is expected.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 46 degrees.

Rain moves in Saturday night and turns to snow on Sunday morning. Light snow will be possible for a few hours but it looks like a lot of this is going to melt on contact. We might see some light accumulations of snow on grassy surfaces or elevated surfaces, but it will be difficult for snow to accumulate on the roads. But it's not out of the question that we could see an inch of snow. As temperatures rise to the mid 40s, precipitation should transition to rain on Sunday afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday system



To be transparent, there are some weather models running colder on Sunday and throwing out more accumulating snow for the Tri-State. We are right in that transition zone with this system where some will see only rain and others could see accumulating snowfall. I wish there was more unity in the weather models this morning but there still isn't a lot of agreement. Keep checking back for the latest forecast!

WCPO Spring Forward



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Slight rain chance

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Cloudy, isolated afternoon showers

A few evening flurries

High: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT

Flurries

Overcast

Low: 27

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Late evening showers

High: 46

SATURDAY NIGHT

Light rain, changing to snow

Wet roads

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Chance for morning snowfall

Changing to a wintry mix

High: 44

