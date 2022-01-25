Colder air rolls in today

We are in for several chilly days as Canadian high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Bottom line... go for the heavier coat!

Temperatures start in the upper teens this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will decrease this afternoon as temperatures only warm to 29 degrees. A light north wind will make it feel a few degrees colder during the day.

Tonight, temperatures drop quickly and it's going to be a very cold night. The city drops to 8 degrees with the outlying areas to the north close to zero degrees. And when you factor in the light northwest wind, you better believe it's going to feel even colder. Wind chills will range between 0 and -5 for many towns on Wednesday morning. Wind chills could dip as low at -15 to the northwest, thus a wind chill advisory that has been issued for Fayette and Union County (Indiana).



NEW: A wind chill advisory has been issued for Fayette and Union County (IN) for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wind chills as low as -15 are possible. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/IR8V4U1hKz — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) January 25, 2022

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and cold day. We should warm to 24 that afternoon which is more than 15 degrees below normal.

We are watching a weak cold front coming in later in the week, potentially around Thursday night or early Friday. Right now, it looks relatively minor.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly start

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 29

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 8

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 24

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cold again

Low: 11

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts