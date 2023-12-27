Colder air moving in

Unlike the past couple of days, today will stay on the dry side.

Expect to see partly cloudy skies early, but more clouds are set to move in throughout the day. Highs will be cooler, resting in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows falling to the mid-30s with a small chance for rain.

Tomorrow and Friday will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are keeping an eye on the potential for a few showers…and maybe even snow showers! Currently, models are now pushing this low-pressure system a little further south. If this trend continues, it could lead to less of that possible rain or snow.

As always, keep checking back into your WCPO weather team for more info.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 36

TODAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Not as warm

High: 50

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds

Colder

Low: 36

TOMORROW

Few Showers

Colder

High: 42

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========