Colder air is back

After record breaking warmth on Wednesday, it's back to Fall temperatures today as a cold front passes through the Ohio Valley.
The cold front passes early this morning, producing isolated showers before 7 a.m. After that point, rain will move off to the east quickly and clouds will also decrease. We'll get back to a partly cloudy sky and dry conditions for the bulk of the day. But temperatures will be much different today. We'll cool to 55 this morning and hang there until nearly noon. Then we'll climb a few degrees, back up to the low 60s for a few hours this afternoon. With a northwest wind, it will be difficult to warm up today.
Another rain maker passes to our south tonight. This will bring clouds in locally and potentially a few light showers Friday morning in northern Kentucky. But again, rain isn't going to last long and the majority of Friday's forecast will be partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures start at 43 and only warm to 57 tomorrow.
The weekend will be dry and chilly. Saturday is a sunny forecast with a high of 54 and Sunday we'll warm to 55 under a mostly sunny sky. It's the overnight temperatures you don't want to miss, as they'll dip back down near the freezing mark.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers end by 7 a.m.
Low: 56
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy
Steady temperatures
High: 61
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain chance to the south
Low: 43
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Chilly
High: 57
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 33
