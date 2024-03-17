Watch Now
Colder air for St. Patrick's Day

Temperatures dropping below average
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:17 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 04:17:23-04

Clouds moved in overnight but those shouldn't last long. By the later morning hours we will be looking at sunny skies. The wind will however stay strong at 15 to 25 mph from the northwest. Our high will only be 51°.

We will start the day on Monday with more clouds and colder temperatures We might even see a few snow showers at times a well. Temperatures in the morning will be right around 30° with that northwest wind kicking up at 15 mph. As we go through Monday the snow chances will be off and on and we will stay mostly cloudy and cold. High temperatures will only be around 42°. Any snow we see, if we see any at all, should melt upon contact.

From there it will be a another chilly day on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s and then we rebound a bit for the middle and end of the week.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Mostly sunny

Not as warm, but still breezy

High: 51

TONIGHT

Clouds build

A few flurries possible

Low: 30

TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Chilly
High: 42

