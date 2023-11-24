Colder air arrives ahead of possible wintry mix this weekend

This morning clouds will meander into the area from the north as winds of 5 to 10 mph will pull down colder temperatures. Our lows will dip into the low 30s with chills into the high 20s.

Today and Saturday will be very similar with a few clouds at times, and colder temperatures. Highs reach only the low to mid 40s both days, with Friday's high expected to be 45° and Saturday's 44°. If you're heading to the Bearcats game or FC Cincinnati match, know that it'll be cold, and wind chills will be into the 30s most of the game.

Sunday will be the "Warmest" day of the weekend, but that doesn't mean it will be nice. Temperatures will stay around 46° ahead of a cold front which swings into the area late Sunday. The action looks to start as rain by midday Sunday, which means that the Bengal's game could see a few showers. They should be light until later in the evening. The cold front late in the day could switch a few of those showers to a flurry in some areas, as the colder air really protrudes the area.

TODAY

Partly sunny

Colder

High: 45

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 27

SATURDAY

Partly sunny

Staying chilly

High: 44

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========