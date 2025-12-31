Cold with some snow to ring in the new year

Waking up this morning it will be another cold one. We stick with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-20s. Flurries flying around for the first half of the day as well but nothing too impactful.

As we move through the day, we will be cold and mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid-30s. The most important weather change comes later in the day. Light snow is expected to begin between about 5 and 6 pm, which could affect evening travel and outdoor plans. The snow will be light but may fall steadily at times and continue through the evening and overnight.

Baron Today

This will not be a heavy snow, but it could still create slick spots on roads, bridges, and sidewalks, especially after sunset when temperatures drop closer to freezing. In the Greater Cincinnati area, snow accumulation is expected to remain at one-half inch or less. Many surfaces may just see a light coating. Areas north and west of Cincinnati are more likely to see higher totals, closer to an inch or slightly more, where colder air allows snow to stick more easily.

By early tomorrow morning, the snow will come to an end. Clouds will slowly decrease during the day, and it will stay cold with highs in the low 30s. Any slick spots left over from the night before should improve as the day goes on.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather looks mostly dry and cold. Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, back closer to average.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Cold

Low: 25

TODAY

Some sun early

Mostly cloudy

High: 35

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds

Light snow

Low: 23

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========