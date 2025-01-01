Cold with some snow falling today

The chill is finally here as we are waking up this morning. It's been a long time since we've had a day below average but for the next few weeks that looks to be the trend.

This morning we are in the low 30s and flurries will be possible for the morning and most of the day. Expect a high in the mid 30s. Avg is 40. We will also more than likey see snow fall today. No accumulation but at times it could be blowing around with some gusty winds.

Tomorrow is mostly cloudy and a high in the mid 30s again.

Friday brings us another chance for some quick snow. Accumulation still doesn't look too likely but can't be ruled out to get a dusting or up to an inch.

The weekend will be even colder. Sunday into Monday is circled on our 9 day forecast for the potential for accumulating snow. Models indicate even colder air next week.

TODAY

Flurries possible

Windy and Colder

High: 35

TONIGHT

Cloudy

Cold

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Still Cold

Some sun

High: 36

