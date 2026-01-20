Cold Weather Advisory in effect, wind chills below zero

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as we kick off our Tuesday forecast. Wind chills are ranging from -5 to 0 degrees as we start the day. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10 a.m. due to the bitterly cold conditions.

The sky is mostly sunny today. Temperatures start around 9 degrees and warm to 26 degrees this afternoon. Winds will continue from the southwest at 10 mph, making it feel like 16 degrees at the warmest today.

Clouds will increase tonight and breezy conditions are expected. This combination will help temperatures hold steady around midnight and then slow rise as we head into the morning rush on Wednesday. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

A wintry mix is possible on Wednesday as an area of low pressure swings through our region. At this point, it doesn't look like it will produce accumulating snowfall for our area, but wet roads and occasionally a slick spot cannot be ruled out.

WCPO Tuesday wintry mix

WCPO Tuesday afternoon rainfall

More cold air is headed our way by the end of the week and the weekend. We'll go back to lows in the single digits from Saturday to Monday morning. We are also monitoring a snow chance for the weekend. A much larger system will be passing through the Tennessee Valley and Gulf States. We are currently positioned on the northern extent of this system, missing out on most of the activity — but if the track of this system changes, that could add snow into our forecast. Continue to check back for updates!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Wind chill -5 to 0

Low: 9

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Very cold

High: 26

TUESDAY NIGHT

Slowing rising temperatures

Clouds increase, windy

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Wintry mix

Overcast

High: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low 27

