Cold Weather Advisory in effect

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuesday and will continue until 10 a.m. Wednesday. At times this morning, wind chills will dip to -15°.
The sky is mostly cloudy and a weak system is passing through the Ohio Valley today. This is why we are seeing the cloud cover and this same weak front could also produce a few flurries. The best chance would be this afternoon in our eastern locations. Temperatures only rise to 14 degrees this afternoon.
The sky clears out tonight and that will allow the temperature to drop quickly. We should see overnight lows ranging from 0 to -5 degrees and wind chills will be around -15 degrees again.
Clouds are going to slowly build on Wednesday. Temperatures improve slightly to 23 degrees.
Clouds will hang around for Wednesday night and this should help out the temperature. We'll only cool to 16 that night.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Wind chills below zero
Low: 3
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Flurries
High: 14
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Very cold, wind chills down to -15°
Low: 0
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight temperature increase
High: 23
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 16
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports