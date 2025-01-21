Cold Weather Advisory in effect

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuesday and will continue until 10 a.m. Wednesday. At times this morning, wind chills will dip to -15°.

WCPO Cold Weather Advisory



The sky is mostly cloudy and a weak system is passing through the Ohio Valley today. This is why we are seeing the cloud cover and this same weak front could also produce a few flurries. The best chance would be this afternoon in our eastern locations. Temperatures only rise to 14 degrees this afternoon.

WCPO Isolated snow showers and flurries



The sky clears out tonight and that will allow the temperature to drop quickly. We should see overnight lows ranging from 0 to -5 degrees and wind chills will be around -15 degrees again.

Clouds are going to slowly build on Wednesday. Temperatures improve slightly to 23 degrees.

Clouds will hang around for Wednesday night and this should help out the temperature. We'll only cool to 16 that night.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Wind chills below zero

Low: 3

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

High: 14

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Very cold, wind chills down to -15°

Low: 0

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight temperature increase

High: 23

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 16

