Cold today with some snow as well

Waking up this morning it is a much different feel. Temperatures are falling quickly and it is quite chilly out there. We should see most areas bottom out in the low 30s once the sun comes up. It will still be a tad breezy today as well so wind chills will be rough. Make sure you haven't put that winter coat away just yet.
Temps don't budge a whole lot during the day. We stay in the mid 30 range for the majority of our Saturday. We will see some sunshine, especially early on but cloudy skies and even some snow chances push in. This will be lake effect snow due to winds switching to the north.
Tomorrow is dry and cold. We will be waking up to temps around 20°(!). We warm to the upper 30s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and calmer conditions.
The work week will bring back warmer air but rain chances for the middle part of the week as well.
THIS MORNING
Partly cloudy
Cold temperatures
Low: 34
TODAY
Chance for flurries and sprinkles
Blustery
High: 37
TONIGHT
Clear skies
Very cold
Low: 20
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Still cold
High: 38
