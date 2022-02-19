Cold today, much warmer tomorrow

We're off to another glorious, cold morning. Temperatures are starting in the low 30s, but temperatures will gradually get colder throughout the day. This is one of those days where our daytime high happens earlier in the day. Our wind chills are about 10 degrees colder than the actual temperature. Expect mostly sunny conditions. Tonight, is mostly clear. Expect lows in the teens.

We're in for a big warm up Sunday! Highs will climb to the low 50s with lots of sunshine. The warmer weather doesn't stop there. Next week is also on the mild side. Most of us will see 60s by Tuesday.

Chances for rain return on Monday, though. Rain starts Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday's rain looks to be isolated throughout the day, with thunderstorms being a possibility. We get a quick break on Wednesday before rain and a wintry mix returns by Thursday into Friday.

SATURDAY:

Cooler throughout the day

Mostly sunny

High: 31

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 18

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Much warmer

High: 52

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 38

