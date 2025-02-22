Cold today but relief on the way

Cold out there to start your day and it will be another day below average. Expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and temperatures to reach the mid 30s.

Get ready to bundle up for FC Cincinnati's home opener tonight. Temperatures will be at 30 for the start of the match.

Baron FCC

Tomorrow we’ll closer to seasonal norms for this time of year with highs in the mid-40s. The warming trend continues into next week as daytime highs climb near 55 by Tuesday and Wednesday. Added to that - this could be the warmest air in nearly three weeks along with increasing rain chances. Winter is not over yet, despite a warmer outlook. Meteorological spring is just eight days away on March 1.

Baron Sunday

TODAY:

Partly sunny

Above freezing

Highs: Upper 30s

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear

Very cold

Lows: Lower 20s

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Warmer

Highs: Mid-40s

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========