Cold to wrap up the weekend with warmer air and rain for work week

It's even colder out there this morning with temperatures down into the teens for most. Expect a wind chill close to the single digits for some as you get the day started.

The good news with today is the winds will be less noticeable. Expect mostly sunny skies, calm conditions and temperatures to slowly climb back into the upper 30s. We will end up about 10° below average.

The work week is going to be a mixed bag. We start out tomorrow with sunny and mid 40s for a high.

The middle part of the week brings rain chances, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm both days, close to 60.

The end of the week temps start to drop and we could even see a little snow come Thursday.

THIS MORNING

Clearing skies

Calming winds, but chilly

Low: 20

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Still cold

High: 37

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Still chilly

Low: 25

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========