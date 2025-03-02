Watch Now
Cold to wrap up the weekend with warmer air and rain for work week

Still cold today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Very Cold
It's even colder out there this morning with temperatures down into the teens for most. Expect a wind chill close to the single digits for some as you get the day started.

The good news with today is the winds will be less noticeable. Expect mostly sunny skies, calm conditions and temperatures to slowly climb back into the upper 30s. We will end up about 10° below average.

The work week is going to be a mixed bag. We start out tomorrow with sunny and mid 40s for a high.

The middle part of the week brings rain chances, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm both days, close to 60.

The end of the week temps start to drop and we could even see a little snow come Thursday.

THIS MORNING
Clearing skies
Calming winds, but chilly
Low: 20

TODAY
Mostly sunny
Still cold
High: 37

TONIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Still chilly
Low: 25

TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 46

