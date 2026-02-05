Cold Thursday forecast before snow returns tomorrow

Cold air is the focus of our Thursday forecast, but up next, the chance for snow on Friday is increasing for the Tri-State.

Temperatures start in the single digits this morning under a mostly cloudy sky. We'll see mostly cloudy to overcast conditions throughout the day as temperatures only warm to 25 degrees. This is still 25 degrees below average.

We'll see slowly rising temperatures tonight as low pressure approaches the Ohio Valley. This means we'll be around 20 degrees at midnight and around the mid 20s at sunrise.

This low pressure is the Alberta Clipper we've been tracking for the last few days. The track has shifted a little to the west and that now brings in a better chance for snow in our area Friday. But this will, again, be a wet snowfall as it comes down, so keep that in mind when you think about roads and your plans on Friday. Isolated higher reports will not show up like what we saw earlier this week.

Light snow will move in after the peak morning rush, spreading from northwest to southeast. Light snow will then fall through the noon hour and then slowly fade to the southeast by 3 p.m. A few lingering flurries will continue later into the evening hours. Temperatures will climb to 37 degrees in the afternoon.

WCPO 8 AM Friday

WCPO Friday 11 AM

WCPO Friday 1 PM

In total, this system will produce snowfall amounts that range from trace amounts and up to 2".

With this being a wet snow, a lot of it will melt as it hits the ground. So if your town only gets .50" of snowfall, you probably won't see anything on the roads and just wet conditions.

If you end up in the zones that get 1.5" to 2" of snow, that too won't yield big issues. A lot of it will melt as it falls, with some light accumulations on the roads for a few hours. But it will also melt due to cars driving over the snow and temperatures rising above freezing.

WCPO Friday Snow Potential

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Much colder

Low: 5

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dry and cold

High: 25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Not as cold

Low: 20

FRIDAY

Light snow likely

Trace amounts, up to 2" possible

High: 37

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clouds

Flurries continue

Low: 10

