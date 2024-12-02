Cold start to the week with flurries possible

There's no doubt about it, it's cold outside!
Temperatures start in the upper teens on Monday morning with wind chills into the single digits at times. The sky will be mostly clear at the start of the day. Clouds will increase Monday afternoon as temperatures only rise to 29 degrees. We should also see some passing flurries, especially to the southwest in the afternoon.
The sky will be partly cloudy on Monday night and temperatures will drop back into the upper teens again.
Tuesday's forecast is mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees. "Normal" for this time of year is 47 degrees, so this is still well below average.
Wednesday is the most noticeable forecast day of the week that will get your attention. It's going to be downright windy! Winds will be in from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Temperatures will improve a bit, back to 41 degrees, but a cold front passing late that night will ensure colder air comes right back into the area.
